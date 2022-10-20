KBC Group NV Takes $71,000 Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 197.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,156,537 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 242,070 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,304,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 147,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 153.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 119,241 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VREX opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $807.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

