KBC Group NV Takes Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,373,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after buying an additional 39,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after buying an additional 41,841 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 145.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,764,000 after buying an additional 447,612 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 45.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 226,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Allegiance Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $830.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiance Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegiance Bancshares



Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

