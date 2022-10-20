KBC Group NV Takes Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Harsco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Harsco by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of HSC opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $358.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.70. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.