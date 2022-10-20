KBC Group NV Takes Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 63,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $566.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.35%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

