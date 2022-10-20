KBC Group NV Takes Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 13.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Ichor Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

