KBC Group NV Takes Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Interface by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Interface by 5.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Interface Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $615.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.03.
Interface Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TILE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interface (TILE)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.