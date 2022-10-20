KBC Group NV Takes Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Interface by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Interface by 5.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $615.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

Interface Increases Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TILE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

