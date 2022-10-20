KBC Group NV Takes Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 107.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 923,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477,568 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth approximately $4,257,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kelly Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $567.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

