KBC Group NV Takes Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after buying an additional 169,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 9.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 281,374 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after buying an additional 115,108 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $166,429 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

PBI opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.17. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

