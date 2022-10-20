KBC Group NV Takes Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

