KBC Group NV Trims Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 806,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 183,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.87. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.88 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

