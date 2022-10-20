KBC Group NV Trims Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 264.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.71. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.