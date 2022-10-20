KBC Group NV Trims Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 264.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Hibbett Price Performance
NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.71. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65.
Hibbett Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hibbett (HIBB)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.