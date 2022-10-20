KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 852.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,954 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 71,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile



National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

