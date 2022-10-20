KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,087,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 806,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 89.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSII stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $576.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.87. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.88 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.