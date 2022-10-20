KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

HealthStream stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $672.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $28.76.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

