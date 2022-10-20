Klingman & Associates LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

JNJ opened at $164.69 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

