Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $164.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.73.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

