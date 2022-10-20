Libra Wealth LLC Buys 6,726 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Libra Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

