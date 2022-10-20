Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

LINC stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

