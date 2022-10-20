Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 276,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 15,107,333 shares.The stock last traded at $1.94 and had previously closed at $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

