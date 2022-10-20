Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 971 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.82.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average of $172.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

