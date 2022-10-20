Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $2.55 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,988 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 104,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 14.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 40.3% in the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $236.48 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.62.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

