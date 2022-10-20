MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 289,029 shares.The stock last traded at $29.65 and had previously closed at $28.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MMYT. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $142.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

