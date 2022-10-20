Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 20.6% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Price Performance

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,161.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,176.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,281.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $19.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.



