Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.29

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.29 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 34.22 ($0.41). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,240,814 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 86.80 ($1.05).
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.29. The firm has a market cap of £218.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
