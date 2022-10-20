Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.29

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.29 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 34.22 ($0.41). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,240,814 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 86.80 ($1.05).

Get Marston's alerts:

Marston’s Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.29. The firm has a market cap of £218.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Marston’s

Marston’s Company Profile

In other Marston’s news, insider Hayleigh Lupino purchased 54,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.11 ($24,143.44).

(Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.