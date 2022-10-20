Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 206,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,765,637 shares.The stock last traded at $71.56 and had previously closed at $69.88.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLB. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 37,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 346,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

