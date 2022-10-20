Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.29. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 17.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Meridian Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.