Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 902,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE MEI opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

