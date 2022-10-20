Michael David Cassens Sells 2,300 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $55,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,883.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Busey Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in First Busey by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 191,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 553,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

