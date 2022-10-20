Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam raised its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.48 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

