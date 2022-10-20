Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,736 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 576,814 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $820,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.1% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,988 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 104,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,160,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 40.3% in the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.66 and a 200 day moving average of $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.62.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

