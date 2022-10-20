Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

