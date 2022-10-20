Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $147.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

