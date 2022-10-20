Mike J. Taylor Acquires 10,000 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,831.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 12.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

