Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

