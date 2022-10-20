Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,082 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

