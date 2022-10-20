Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after acquiring an additional 177,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $71.32 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $82.72.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.