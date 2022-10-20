Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in RLI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in RLI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in RLI by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in RLI by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in RLI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $112.66. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.35. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $121.93.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

