Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after purchasing an additional 149,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after buying an additional 375,798 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 445.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

