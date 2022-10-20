Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,533 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 802,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,810,000 after acquiring an additional 57,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 952.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

OGS stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

