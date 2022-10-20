Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 28,466 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

