Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 54,273 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOPEY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

