Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $92,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 162,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 210.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

