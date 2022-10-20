Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $22.89 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

