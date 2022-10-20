Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 11,628 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after buying an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Down 7.9 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Barclays cut their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

