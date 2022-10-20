Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 11,628 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.79.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

