Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 33,081 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

