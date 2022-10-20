Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 8,429 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

