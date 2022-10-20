Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,132.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,478 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 102,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 61,617 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

