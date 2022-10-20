Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,479 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 69.0% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 211.7% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE RL opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 39.63%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

