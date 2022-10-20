Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 53,248 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,201,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.



